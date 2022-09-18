Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.