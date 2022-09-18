Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after buying an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $245.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $297.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

