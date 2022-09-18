Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

