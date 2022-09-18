Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

