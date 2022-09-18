Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,858. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $52.13.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
