Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 189,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.18. 1,103,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

