Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 7,086 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 240,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

