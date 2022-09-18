Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Grom Social Enterprises worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GROM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 547,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,749. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 218.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I decreased their target price on shares of Grom Social Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

