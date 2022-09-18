Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.37. 49,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,359. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

