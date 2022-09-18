GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3,726.05

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $3,726.05 and approximately $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GSPI Shopping.io Governance

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling GSPI Shopping.io Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

