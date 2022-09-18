Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $2,932.59 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

