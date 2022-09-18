Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Gulf Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
