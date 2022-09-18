Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gulf Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity

Gulf Resources Company Profile

In other news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,600. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

