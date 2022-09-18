GXChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,194.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $45.89 million and approximately $8,194.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

