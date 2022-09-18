GYSR (GYSR) Price Tops $0.10

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GYSR coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYSR Profile

GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars.

