Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $840.00

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $602,609.99 and $840.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,819.15 or 0.99990684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010816 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00062977 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.