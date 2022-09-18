Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.9 days.

Hammerson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

