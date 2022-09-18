Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 164,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,719. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

