Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. 2,236,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

