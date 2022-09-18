Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.