Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Haynes International Trading Down 2.2 %
HAYN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 117,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 45.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
