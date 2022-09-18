Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Haynes International Trading Down 2.2 %

HAYN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 117,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 45.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

