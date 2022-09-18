Head to Head Contrast: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) versus CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.66%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.42 $13.51 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompoSecure beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

