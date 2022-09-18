Head to Head Contrast: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dominion Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $86.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Altus Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -6.26% -1.84% Dominion Energy 15.09% 12.95% 3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altus Power and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 26.36 $5.91 million N/A N/A Dominion Energy $13.96 billion 4.82 $3.29 billion $2.67 30.27

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas sales, transportation, gathering, storage, and distribution operations in Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Utah, southwestern Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho that serve approximately 3.1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also has nonregulated renewable natural gas facilities in operation. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 772,000 customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 419,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and solar generation facility development operations; and gas transportation, LNG import, and storage operations, as well as in the liquefaction facility. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,000 miles of electric distribution lines; and 95,700 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

