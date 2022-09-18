Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $168.10

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.93). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 161 ($1.95), with a volume of 107,594 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £208.97 million and a P/E ratio of 555.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.84.

Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

