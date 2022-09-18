Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance
Shares of HCIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 6,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 613,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
