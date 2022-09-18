Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Up 39.6% in August

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 6,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,792. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

