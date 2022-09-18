Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.65). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.65), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Hibernia REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
