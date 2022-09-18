High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Stock Performance

NASDAQ HITI remained flat at $1.46 during trading on Friday. 254,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

