Hive Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $241.32 million and $5.86 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.23 or 0.02390188 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00829970 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,852,464 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

