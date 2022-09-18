Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,079,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

