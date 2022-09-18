Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $62.66 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

