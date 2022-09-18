Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.