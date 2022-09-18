Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 223,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

