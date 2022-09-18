Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 967.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HWDJF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.25.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $6.68 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.