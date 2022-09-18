Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $516,880.72

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile
