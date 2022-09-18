Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Icosavax Trading Down 10.2 %

Icosavax stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,264. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Icosavax news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,519 shares of company stock valued at $168,192. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,920,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

