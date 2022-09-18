Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Icosavax Trading Down 10.2 %
Icosavax stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,264. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Icosavax news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,519 shares of company stock valued at $168,192. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Icosavax
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI raised Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.