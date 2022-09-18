ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of IPA opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

