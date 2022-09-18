Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

IXHL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Incannex Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. The company's products include IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of cannabinoid for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

