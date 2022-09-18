Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,488 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Incyte worth $92,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Incyte by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Incyte by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Incyte by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

