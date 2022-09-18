Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 626,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,640. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.