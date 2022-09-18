Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 626,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,640. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

