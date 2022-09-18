Innova Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 225,851 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

