Innova Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,914,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.