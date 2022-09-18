Innova Wealth Partners Sells 9,672 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $155.84. 7,141,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.34 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

