Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $144,600.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,318,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,672,190.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

DGICA stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

