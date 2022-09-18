Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,200.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.60, for a total transaction of 11,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock opened at 5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.48. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.