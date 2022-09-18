Insider Selling: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Major Shareholder Sells $72,659,364.57 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.26 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -179.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Driven Brands by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Driven Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

