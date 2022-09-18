Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $72,180.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 880,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,856,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

