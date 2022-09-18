Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells 797 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

