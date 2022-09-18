Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IBD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.21. 35,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

