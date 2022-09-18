Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

