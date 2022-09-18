Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $23,674,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. 3,136,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,634. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

